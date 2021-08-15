Masks required for Carteret Community College students, who report for fall semester Monday

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College students will be wearing masks when they report to classes Monday for the 2021-22 fall semester due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the Carteret County.
Plus, in an effort to encourage employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, the college plans to raffle off prizes in September for those who get the shot.
While CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini had originally planned to make masks optional for the fall semester, she implemented a mask mandate Thursday inside campus buildings.
“I made the decision to make masks mandatory for faculty, staff and students due to the county’s spike in COVID cases,” Dr. Mancini said Thursday morning.
Mask-wearing is also strongly encouraged while outside buildings, especially when in close proximity to others. In addition, those entering buildings are encouraged to use the automated temperature check systems set up near the entrances.
Although not mandatory, Dr. Mancini continues to encourage students and employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
During the CCC Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Dr. Mancini said the college sponsored a vaccination clinic on campus Aug. 4 with the help of Broad Street Clinic in Morehead City. She plans to offer another clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in Room 123 of the McGee Building.
“The college is encouraging faculty and staff to upload their vaccination records to human resources to help manage contact tracing and quarantine protocols,” she said. “We will hold a raffle for one $1,000 prize, two $500 prizes and three $250 prizes on (Monday) Sept. 27. All employees who have uploaded vaccination records showing full vaccination by (Friday) Sept. 24 will be eligible for the drawing.”
Funds for the prizes come from federal COVID-19 relief money provided to community colleges.
CCC student Claire Braxton of Beaufort said she was looking forward to the fall semester, even with masks required.
“I personally don’t like wearing them, but I understand why they are doing it and I’ll wear them,” she said.
Ms. Braxton, a member of the college’s Student Government Association, said she was excited to see students return and looked forward to taking more of an active role with the SGA, where she serves as the public information officer.
“I’m a second year student. My first semester last year I was online, and the spring semester I was in person and online. I’m just excited about the new year and getting more involved. We (the SGA) have a lot planned for students so I’m excited.”
Ms. Braxton said the SGA would sponsor a free lunch Monday provided by Chick-fil-A from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bryant Student Center. There will be a live DJ and gift bags will be given out.
CCC math instructor Karen Bochnovic said was excited to see students return to classes and agreed with the mask mandate.
“In my view, we need to do what is necessary to keep our students, faculty and staff safe,” she said.
As for fall enrollment, Dr. Mancini said as of Tuesday there were 1,477 students enrolled in curriculum courses, compared to 1,228 in fall 2020, which is a 20% increase. There was a sharp decline in community college enrollment in last 2020 due to community colleges only being able to offer courses virtually.
The fall 2021-22 enrollment is also ahead of fall 2019, when 1,443 students reported for classes.
One reason Dr. Mancini believes enrollment has increased for the fall semester is new funding opportunities for students.
“We are pleased to be able to offer 2021 Carteret County high school graduates Governor Cooper’s NC Longleaf Commitment Grant, worth up to $2,800 per year for two years. Students enrolling in curriculum programs for at least six hours per week may be eligible for this funding,” she said.
In addition, CCC is distributing federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund money to students. The funds can be used for tuition, fees, books, supplies and other costs, such as childcare. Eligibility restrictions apply for some grants, so Dr. Mancini said students should contact the college to find out how to qualify for funding.
