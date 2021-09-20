ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach recently lost a civil servant, as former Town Councilman John Rivers died Sept. 9 of congestive heart failure. He was 86 years old.
He leaves behind a daughter, Teri Viduna and husband David; grandchildren, Taylor Blakeney, Dr. Aaron Blakeney, Jordan Slachman, Kipp Slachman and Cole Rivers; and great-grandchildren, John and George Blakeney.
A service for Mr. Rivers is set for 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 23 at Saint Andrews Episcopal Church in Morehead City. Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City is handling the arrangements.
Mr. Rivers and his wife, Laverne, came to Atlantic Beach in 1998 after he retired from a sales position with Borden Chemical, according to his obituary, which ran in Sunday’s News-Times.
He became involved with the local government and served on the town planning board from October 2008 to October 2011. After his time on the board, he served as councilman from December 2011 to December 2017.
Mayor Trace Cooper said Friday in an email to the News-Times Mr. Rivers was “one of the nicest people I’ve ever met.”
“He had a long and successful career in business before retiring to Atlantic Beach,” the mayor said. “His experience in business made him an excellent council member. He was level-headed and often was the one who found common sense solutions to problems facing the town. But what I will remember the most was his kindness; he was just a great guy.”
Town manager David Walker said Mr. Rivers was very supportive of town staff and employees during his time in office.
“He was very progressive and looked at the town’s affairs in a business point-of-view,” Mr. Walker said. “After his wife passed, the town employees became his adoptive family; he enjoyed the many social affairs offered in Atlantic Beach.”
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Rivers’ family has requested remembrances be made in the form of contributions to go toward a John B. Rivers Sr. memoriam at the future Atlantic Beach public safety and administration complex, which is under construction along West Fort Macon Road. Donations can be made at any Wells Fargo branch to the John B. Rivers Memorial Fund.
Mr. Walker said the choice of donations was “that of his family, not the town” and plans for a memoriam haven’t been determined as of Friday.
The mayor said he’s spoken with one of Mr. Rivers’ neighbors, who’d inquired Thursday if there was a way to memorialize Mr. Rivers at the new complex.
“One option that I mentioned to them was sponsoring a tree in his memory,” Mr. Cooper said. “We plan to have several rather large live oak trees as part of the landscaping. Those may provide a donation opportunity for John’s friends as well as other in Atlantic Beach.”
Mr. Rivers was preceded in death by his wife, Laverne, and their son, Ben Rivers.
