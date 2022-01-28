Carteret County reports increase in active cases, slight decline in hospitalizations since Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported Friday it added 351 new COVID-19 cases to its overall total since Wednesday, with active cases increasing over the same time period.
Active cases stood at 252 as of Friday afternoon, up from 205 active cases reported Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 11,972 total cases confirmed in Carteret County, with 11,613 of those cases recovered.
To date, 107 residents have died from COVID-19, with no new deaths reported in Carteret County this week.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported having 20 COVID-positive patients as of Friday afternoon, down slightly from 24 hospitalizations reported Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 11 are reportedly fully vaccinated and eight are not fully vaccinated.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a person fully vaccinated if they have received at least two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or at least one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
According to a Thursday news release from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC recently updated vaccination data from the U.S. Department of Defense and Federal Bureau of Prisons to more accurately reflect the county of residence for people vaccinated. As a result, vaccination rates for Carteret County increased by several percentage points, with the rates as of Friday afternoon at 69% of the population with at least one dose and 63% of residents fully vaccinated.
Carteret County’s percent positivity rate was also slightly up Friday compared to Wednesday at 29%, still below the statewide rate of 30.4%.
Meanwhile, Carteret County Schools reported 83 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools Jan. 21-27, down by half from 168 the previous week.
Of the cases reported, 58 were students and 25 were employees. The number of positive cases reflect .73% of the county school system student population and 2.33% of staff.
There are 7,918 students enrolled in county public schools, with 1,070 employees.
Cases were reported at multiple schools, with the highest number reported at East Carteret High School, which reported 11 cases.
Carteret Community College reported three active cases of COVID-19 on campus for the week of Jan. 24, down from seven the previous week. The last known date of exposure on campus was Jan. 25. There has been a total of 90 positive COVID-19 cases on campus since the start of the pandemic.
