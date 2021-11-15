Cedar Point board to hold hearing on ordinance amendments for multi-family development

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners will hold a public hearing Thursday on proposed unified development ordinance amendments regarding multi-family residential development.
The board’s monthly work session will begin at 6:30 p.m. in town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
Commissioners will vote on the amendments, which have been recommended by the town planning board over the past three months, during their regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 23 at the same time and location.
Town manager David Rief said he developed the proposed UDO amendments for planning board consideration to clean up vague language and make it possible for the town to work with developers to get better multi-family development in the future.
Generally, if commissioners approve the UDO amendments, developers could pick from a menu of town-desired amenities and be allowed, at the discretion of the commission, to build one or two more units per acre, depending upon the size of the tract being developed.
Mr. Rief said cleaning up the language of the UDO multi-family section was equally important, as well.
“It is vague, difficult to understand and difficult to apply,” he said.
In addition, it doesn’t correspond well with the town’s land-use plan, which is the blueprint for what kinds of development can occur in specific locations.
The menu of development standards and amenity options includes such things as building up instead of covering an entire tract, which favors apartments and condominiums over townhouses; including “substantial” recreation areas, such as ballfields or ponds not devoted to stormwater retention; building offsite instead of onsite package sewage treatment plants or septic systems; having frontage on two roads instead of just one; larger than required buffers between new projects and existing developments; landscaping that far exceeds the town’s normal standards; and provision of public access to water through piers or boat ramps.
“If they do at least two of these things, (developers) can have one more unit per acre,” Mr. Rief said. “If they do at least four of them, they could get an additional two units per acre.”
What this means, he said, is future multi-family developments might be slightly denser, but they’d look better and have more amenities for residents.
There are still quite a few large undeveloped tracts in town where such projects are possible, including one that is about 46 acres near the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 58. There are other large tracts just outside the town limits, but in the town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, where Cedar Point exercises planning and zoning control.
Multi-family developments are allowed in many of the town’s zoning districts, either as a permitted use or as a special-use with approval of the commissioners. A special-use permit allows the town to specify conditions a developer must meet before building.
