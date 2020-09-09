MOREHEAD CITY – Emergency responders are on the scene of a traffic accident involving multiple vehicles on the Morehead City-Beaufort high-rise bridge Wednesday afternoon.
The accident occurred around 2 p.m., according to emergency scanner reports. Traffic is backed up in both directions on the bridge as emergency officials respond to the scene. It is unclear if there are any injuries, at this time.
Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.
This is a developing report.
