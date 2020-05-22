MANNS HARBOR —The N.C. Ferry Division will offer increased service starting Saturday, due to greater expected demand and the easing of certain COVID-19 restrictions.
According to a Friday release from the Ferry Division, the new ferry schedule adds round trips for ferries traveling to and from Ocracoke, as well as those between Cherry Branch and Minnesott Beach, and Bayview and Aurora.
The adjustments come as Gov. Roy Cooper lifts the stay-at-home order and moves the state to the “safer at home” recommendation. Also, officials hope to accommodate the increase of ferry passengers expected over Memorial Day weekend and into the peak season.
The Ferry Division will continue to encourage passengers to remain in their vehicles or stand at least 6 feet from other people while on board to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The schedule is as follows:
Currituck-Knotts Island
Service temporarily suspended.
Hatteras-Ocracoke
From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m. and midnight.
From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and midnight.
Cedar Island-Ocracoke
From Cedar Island: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
From Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Swan Quarter-Ocracoke
From Swan Quarter: 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
From Ocracoke: 7 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach
From Cherry Branch: 5 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
From Minnesott Beach: 5:25 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Bayview-Aurora
From Bayview: 5:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.
From Aurora: 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 2:45 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
Southport-Fort Fisher
Route closed for a ramp replacement project.
