BDA asks Beaufort to close checkpoint, reopen entrances to town

BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Development Association has requested the town cease operation of a checkpoint that limits access to the community, a measure instituted in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The BDA, a nonprofit that focuses on efforts to support and sustain commerce in town, forwarded the request to town staff and elected officials Friday, asking that the barricades to town be removed, the roads reopened and the COVID-19-related town proclamation be rescinded.
In an attempt to slow the spread of the virus, on March 25 the town limited access into and out of town to one road, now Turner Street at Highway 70, and April 9 began operating a checkpoint there. Only those with a Carteret County address on their ID, an essential business pass, proof of essential business, a special entry pass or a resident entry pass are allowed into town.
Friday evening, BDA President Susan Sanders said the organization’s board voted unanimously Thursday on the request during a Zoom meeting. That meeting was not open to the public.
“We were upset about the barricade,” Ms. Sanders said of the checkpoint. “…We were just really concerned that Beaufort is doing more (restriction wise) than any other area of the state, except maybe the Outer Banks.”
She said the BDA board agrees there is a serious need to prevent and slow the spread of the virus, and the group supports social distancing and other measures, but believes the checkpoint is costing Beaufort businesses, particularly the restaurants open for take-out, deeply.
“We’d all love to have the chance to be open,” she said of business owners. “The checkpoint has literally almost put the restaurants out of business.”
She further said everyone on the BDA supports “prudent” measures to prevent the spread of the virus and supports recommendations from health officials and governor’s office. The panel, however, would like the checkpoint to end.
The News-Times is seeking comment on the matter from Mayor Rett Newton and town staff.
Though the request doesn’t specify when the BDA would like the checkpoint to end, Ms. Sanders said the board wanted the request in front of town officials in the event they could take it up soon.
This is a developing report.
