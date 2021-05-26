Slow down: 35 mph speed limit in effect year-round for Highway 58 through Pine Knoll Shores

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Drivers will need to slow down a bit going through Pine Knoll Shores starting Wednesday, as the N.C. Department of Transportation lowers the speed limit along Highway 58 to 35 mph year-round.
Town officials requested the reduction from the NCDOT at a special board of commissioners meeting April 7. It was requested to improve traffic safety, particularly near crosswalks on Highway 58. Pine Knoll Shores officials announced May 19 by email that NCDOT granted the change, reducing the speed limit from 45 to 35 mph, starting Wednesday.
“Along with posting on our social media accounts, we’ll be sending out notifications to our Constant Contact email list, along with posting our electronic sign at the eastern entrance to Pine Knoll Shores in an effort to alert as many motorists to the change as possible,” town staff said in the email.
The previous speed limit already had a seasonal reduction to 35 mph, made to coincide with Atlantic Beach’s seasonal speed limit reduction along Highway 58.
The change in Pine Knoll Shores comes as the Memorial Day Weekend approaches, considered the start of summer tourism season. Bogue Banks towns often see a dramatic increase in their populations as vacationers and second homeowners arrive, often resulting in increases in traffic, both vehicular and pedestrian.
Pine Knoll Shores received support and opposition from the public regarding the speed limit reduction. Those in favor said it would improve pedestrian safety, while others were concerned it would increase travel time and allow low-speed vehicles, like golf carts, on the highway.
In response to the latter concern, town officials requested the NCDOT prohibit low-speed vehicles from driving along Highway 58. This prohibition was also granted and is in effect as of Wednesday.
