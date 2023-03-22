MOREHEAD CITY - In the fall of 2022, Beverly Elizabeth Snowden accepted an offered position from the Arts Council of Carteret County to be their new executive director. To Snowden, it’s a dream come true and something she can’t wait to continue exploring.
Snowden’s energy about the position speaks for itself. She’s passionate about what she does and plans to bring a lot of opportunity to this community.
“I just feel blessed to be here," she said. "I feel honored to be able to take on this role. Moving here was like moving home. In this job, I’ll get to know everyone and make so many contacts here."
Her position responsibilities will reach all 85 miles of the Crystal Coast, and she is excited to see what she can bring to the table.
“I’m excited to call on future businesses and partners and meet people of all walks of life,” she added.
While Snowden is not from Morehead City, she’s been visiting since she was a child and is currently in the process of moving from Hickory to settle here for the position. She couldn’t be more thrilled about being able to live out the rest of her life in Morehead City. She feels it’s exactly where she’s meant to be.
“I love the coast," she reiterated. "This is where I will finish out my life and I’m excited. I look forward to meeting new people, and I hope people will continue to visit the gallery and visit me.”
And while she’s not from here, Snowden’s background and qualifications vary far and wide for this position.
“My background and career is a hodge-podge of education," she said. "I’m a former teacher of English and social studies. I was also in corporate communications and director of public relations for a few colleges. Really, I’m a lover of education, so the last 12 years of my career has been to be director of communications for public schools. I came across the open position for the Arts Council (of Carteret County) on their website, but I wasn’t even looking for the position. I had simply been on the website to see what they were up to with the arts. But I decided to send my resume in, and they offered me the position on the interview call. I was so taken aback.”
Crystal Wasley, retired educator and volunteer for the Horses of Shackleford Banks Foundation, was able to lease out her basement apartment to Snowden while she settles here. Snowden is enjoying every second of caring for the animals there and getting to know her new friend.
“Crystal is a pioneer woman," said Snowden. "I love her dearly. I think she’s a friend for life.”
When asked about her goals for the arts council and gallery, Snowden’s answer was passionate with hopes for not only increasing the general membership, but also for increasing the diversity of those in which art flourishes.
“It’s my desire to increase the diversity here in the arts council by making sure we bring in people from all colors, backgrounds and races," she said. "I want to allow them to celebrate their talents, gifts and histories and make sure that everyone has a chance to let their talents shine. That’s very important to me.”
Snowden believes in the importance of liberal arts in life and wants to encourage everyone to come shine with their art, song, dance, writing or poetry, acting or theater, and more.
“I want to see a beautiful explosion of the arts throughout Carteret County," she said. "Now, I’m not an artist, although I did minor in theater and performed in a lot of community and traveling theaters. But I enjoy art. I enjoy and appreciate the talents and gifts it takes. I’m excited to get to see beautiful pieces and methods of art here. And I believe this is an environment that helps trigger people to try out being an artist.”
The Arts Council of Carteret County (ACCC) began as the Carolina Artist Gallery in 1997 when founded by five women who loved and wanted to display their art. Snowden couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining this group and mindset by combining council and artist in the same spaces. What started as a women-founded nonprofit is now a combined space of exploding creativity and passion.
“The Arts Council (of Carteret County) is a council of good, hardworking, passionate people," she said. "They are a working board who care about their mission and community. And they love what they do. They have been wonderful supporters of me. We’re excited to showcase all forms of art and be able to have this beautiful blend of everything.”
The ACCC will host an art gallery show this weekend that will extend through most of April to raise funds to continue the care and protection of the Wild Horses of Shackleford Banks Foundation.
“The arts are a vital part of our community because not only do they contribute to a balanced education, but they enhance our economic growth," explained Snowden. "The Arts Council of Carteret County provides a huge attraction here. I believe that art adds to our quality of life. The arts council wants to help see the arts continue to flourish. Come celebrate with us by visiting our Carolina Artist Gallery this weekend.”
The gallery show will last from Saturday, March 25 to Saturday, April 22. The gallery is located at 1702 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
“My love for people and my love for art is here. I can’t wait to get out into this community,” Snowden said.
