CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret Park Improvements Committee is seeking input on what improvements town residents want in the four non-waterfront parks.
The town has posted a survey on its Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085188099497 and the committee will hold a special meeting for face-to-face input on Tuesday, June 27 in the town hall off Dolphin Street.
The survey includes aerial views of the parks’ locations and asks residents to check off items they would like to see in each one. The survey also asks residents if there are any specific uses they would oppose in specific parks.
The long list runs the gamut of recreational opportunities, from as simple as a basketball court to as splashy as … a splash pad or community pool, and also asks residents their preferences for when the parks should be open.
The parks in question are Community Park behind the town hall, Bahia Lane Park, Quailwood Park and Taylor Notion Road Park.
The ultimate task for the committee is to identify neighborhood concerns and develop recommendations that will be supported by the neighborhood in which any new park improvements would be installed. The panel is also eying any existing vacant parcels of land town officials should consider acquiring for future parks.
The committee has eight members, including one member of the board of commissioners, two members of the planning board, one representative from the Star Hill North Property Owners’ Association, one other Star Hill North resident, one representative from the Star Hill Property Owners’ Association and two residents of other Cape Carteret neighborhoods.
The town has placed increasing emphasis on parks and recreation in recent years, developing the two-thirds complete Cape Carteret Trail along highways 58 and 24 and Taylor Notion Road, completing a kayak and canoe launch site off Highway 58 North, buying property at the end of Lejeune Road and developing Ferry Landing Park there.
But much of the effort has focused on the waterfront parks, and residents of other neighborhoods have long clamored for new parks and improvements to existing ones that are not directly on the water.
