MOREHEAD CITY — A public hearing Wednesday night on 17 proposed shellfish leases in Carteret County waters drew very few comments – for or against – and no action was taken.
The 40-minute hearing in the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries’ Central District Office in Morehead City and online via WebEx.
Owen Mulvey-McFerron, shellfish lease and aquaculture program coordinator for the fisheries division, conducted the hearing.
He said Kathy Rawls, director of the division, will decide the fate of the lease proposals, based on written and oral public comments and the results of the division’s formal investigations of the areas proposed for leases.
Those biological investigation reports can be found at https://deq.nc.gov/news/events/carteret-county-shellfish-lease-hearing
According to the division’s website, leases cannot be sited on bottom that has an existing shellfish resource, where certain percentages of submerged aquatic vegetation are present during the growing season or in waters that have been closed to shellfish harvest due to bacterial contamination.
In addition, leases can’t be within 100 feet of a developed shoreline, in an area with a recognized submerged lands claim or in a navigational channel. There are other restrictions that must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, including conflicts with existing public trust uses such as fishing, boating and recreational activities.
The state has allowed shellfish leases on unproductive bottom since 1858, but the industry has taken off in recent years as the state and organizations like the N.C. Coastal Federation have sought to improve and increase the oyster fishery, both in the wild and in leases. Oysters not only are popular and an increasingly important part of the state’s seafood industry, but they also filter pollutants as they feed.
As of 2022, there were 488 active shellfish leases in the state, with the majority, 266 being bottom leases for oyster and/or clam cultivation. As of 2022, there were 131 water column leases.
The following are the applications under consideration:
- Old Salt Oyster Company (Benjamin Strickland, Jr., agent) has applied for a 2.06-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Bogue Sound.
- Linda S. Jolly and James T. Chadwick has applied for a 2.12-acre water column lease in the Newport River.
- Hershall K. Brown has applied for a 3.91-acre bottom lease and water column lease in the White Oak River.
- Charles Merritt has applied for a 1.83-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Ward Creek.
- Changing Tide Renovations, LLC (Charles Allen, agent), has applied for a 3.72-acre bottom lease and water column lease in South River.
- John R. Foss has applied for a 3.67-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Adams Creek.
- Austin T. Goodwin has applied for a 3.44-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Ward Creek.
- Sea Level Shellfish Co., LLC (James A. Morris, Jr., agent) has applied for a 3.32-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Long Bay.
- James A. Morris Sr. has applied for an 8.61-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Long Bay.
- Seafood for the Soul NC, LLC (Cynthia A. Delafuente, agent) has applied for a 5.08-acre bottom lease and water column lease in lower North River.
- James K. Frey has applied for an 8.22-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Newport River.
- James K. Frey has also applied for a 3.86-acre water column lease in Newport River.
- Nancy M. Dupuis has applied for a 4.11-acre bottom lease and water column lease in North River below the bridge.
- Patrick B. Tosto has applied for a 1.87-acre bottom lease in lower North River.
- Dick Stiffner’s Oyster Farming, A Sustainable Way To Grow, LLC (Lori B. Stokes, agent) has applied for a 1.88-acre bottom lease and water column lease in lower North River.
- Joseph O. McMichael has for a 7.20-acre bottom lease and water column lease in lower North River.
- Kent Gitter has applied for a 1.34-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Ward Creek.
The only lease that drew any opposition during the hearing Wednesday night was Changing Tide Renovations’ proposal for the 3.72-acre bottom and water column lease in South River.
Matt Godwin, a Beaufort attorney, cited the area’s popularity among duck hunters.
Another speaker said he opposed the water column lease.
But Chris Matteo, acting president of the N.C. Shellfish Growers Association, said he supported the lease and added that shellfish growers have always worked closely with duck hunters.
Patricia Smith, communications director for the fisheries division, said Thursday the office has also received written comments opposing the Changing Tide application.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.