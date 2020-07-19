Cape Carteret to host ATM at town hall

CAPE CARTERET — People who need to do business with the town of Cape Carteret or have other needs for cash will soon have access to an automatic teller machine.
The kiosk-style Cashpoints ATM, from the State Employees Credit Union, will be in the newly paved town hall parking lot at 103 Manatee St., close to the town police department building on Highway 24.
Town commissioners approved the lease during their monthly meeting Monday night, conducted on the GoToMeeting videoconference platform.
Initially, commissioners had considered a one-year lease, but SECU officials came back to the town recently with a proposal for a four-year lease with an optional five-year extension.
Town Manager Zach Steffey recommended approval, and the board voted 5-0 with no discussion to accept it and authorize Mr. Steffey to finalize the deal.
The first four years, the SECU will pay the town $275 per month. If there is an extension, the SECU will pay the town $300 per month for five years.
Town officials have said the agreement provides Cape Carteret with some much-needed income and provides a service to people who come to town hall.
The parking lot, which is just west of town hall off Dolphin Street, was closed recently for paving, but reopened last week.
Under the agreement with SECU, the town will be responsible for maintaining and repairing the parking lot as needed and to keep it clean.
