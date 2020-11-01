HPC to consider COA, revision for 400 Front St.
The Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission will consider a number of requests regarding the previous approval and requested revisions to the certificate of appropriateness for 400 Front St. this week.
The board meets virtually at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit zoom.us/j/92900275810?pwd=YUtEbmNrRkoyQ3BqdzRDR3cvT0lidz09.
At its October meeting, the HPC requested the owners of 400 Front St. appear before the board in November to discuss reported discrepancies between what was approved in the previous COA and the work currently ongoing at the building.
All three items of new business on Monday’s agenda have to do with the property, including requested revisions, signage and potential revocation of the COA.
Other items on the agenda include approval of the meeting calendar for 2021 and approval of minutes from the Oct. 6 meeting.
MHC workshop set for Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will meet in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a monthly workshop meeting.
The meeting will be broadcast live, and residents can attend electronically by contacting City Clerk Cathy Campbell prior to the meeting at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or by calling 252-726-6848, ext. 139.
