CEDAR POINT — Some residents outside Cedar Point have expressed interest in having their properties annexed into town, David Rief, town manager, said recently.
Speaking during the Cedar Point Board of Commissioners’ meeting Sept. 28 in town hall, Mr. Rief said after commissioners agreed to the plan in August, he mailed “invitation” letters to 344 property owners in the extraterritorial jurisdiction. That area is unincorporated, but Cedar Point, under state statute, can and does exercise planning and zoning authority there. The 344 property owners to whom the manager sent letters represent all but a few parcels in the ETJ.
“I didn’t send them for a couple of small parcels in the Croatan (National Forest,” which is federal land, Mr. Rief told the board. “But we’ve had a lot of interest. People have called and asked questions, a lot of questions.
“A number of people said they are talking to their neighbors,” he continued. “Nobody has said, ‘no.’ I think we’re going to see some possible traction on it.”
Mr. Rief said he has sent annexation applications to those who expressed interest and plans to present any that come back to the board during its October meeting. Public hearings on those voluntary annexation requests would be held in November.
The board’s endorsement of the voluntary annexation request plan came after it approved two unsolicited requests in August. During that meeting, Mr. Rief told commissioners they could also opt to schedule a referendum to annex the entire ETJ, but they didn’t want to do that.
The letters that went to property owners outlined the current tax value of each owner’s property and told them how annexation would affect their tax bill.
For example, a letter to one ETJ property owner on Sandy Shore Lane states that even with the addition of the town tax bill of $125.75 to the county tax bill of $281.33 the owner’s total tax bill would drop from $547.11 to $515.86. That’s because the property owner would no longer pay the county’s $157 green box fee, just the county’s $15 landfill fee. Cedar Point’s garbage fee is included in the municipal property tax rate of 14.75 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The property owner’s total tax bill, according to Mr. Rief’s letter, also includes fire and EMS district taxes to Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department, operated under the auspices of the Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency.
In addition, the letter states town services would include curbside trash pickup every week, recycling pickup every other week, yard debris pickup twice a year, ability to vote in town municipal elections and to run for office in Cedar Point.
Also, Mr. Rief wrote, properties in the town generally sell for higher prices.
Cedar Point would benefit because each annexation brings in additional property tax revenue.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.