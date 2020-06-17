Airport authority awards fuel farm site contract, reviews budget

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority has awarded a contract for the site work for a new fuel farm at Michael J. Smith Field Airport in Beaufort.
The board met via Zoom May 28 to discuss the contract and other matters, including the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget.
The site work contract went to Sunland Builders of Newport, the low bidder on the project. The board voted unanimously, with board member William Parker abstaining because of an existing business relationship with the company, to award the contract for $299,150.
“It’s my recommendation that we move forward with this, we’re going to need a fuel farm sooner than later,” Chairman Pat Joyce noted. “…We’ve got to get the site work started before we can go further with anything else.”
Interim Airport Manager Jesse Vinson told the News-Times design, engineering and other associated costs for phase one of the project total about $100,000. The project costs are covered by Non-Primary Entitlement grant funds from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The site work contract does not include tank installation for the fuel farm, which will cost an additional $601,120. Mr. Vinson appeared before the Carteret County Board of Commissioners Monday to request a loan from the county in that amount, to be paid back over four years using NPE funds.
“The intent was to do the four years in a row of $150,000 (payments) for the next phase,” Mr. Joyce said. “The county was going to front the money and as the (NPE) payments come in, it goes back to the county.”
After a lengthy discussion about the fuel farm project, the board approved the loan, contingent on Mr. Vinson receiving written confirmation from the FAA that NPE funds can be used to pay back inter-governmental loans.
Commissioner Ed Wheatly brought up some concerns about the fuel farm project, particularly regarding the increased liability of the county owning fuel tanks. Currently, the airport leases the tanks from its fixed-base operator, Crystal Coast Aviation. Crystal Coast Aviation’s contract with the airport is due to expire at the end of September.
Based on conversations from the May 28 meeting, site work for the fuel farm project was expected to begin around mid-June, weather permitting.
In other business, the board discussed the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget. The budget is balanced, totaling $338,550.
The largest source of income for the airport is hangar and other rent and license fees, bringing in an estimated $213,400 next year. The county will contribute $120,000 in funds, and fuel and other fees and interest will bring in a combined $5,150.
The airport’s largest expense is general government costs, which includes salaries, contracts and maintenance of the facility, at $287,050. Transportation costs are $33,000 and installment purchase payments are $18,500 for next year. There is also about $55,000 allocated for contingency and future appropriations.
Mr. Vinson introduced the plan to the board. He said he reworked the plan this year to be better organized, breaking out certain line items and making other changes.
“First of all, I went through, and a number of our line item descriptions were way too broad, so we split a number of those line items and created new categories,” he said. “Basically, it gives the board an opportunity to have more of an understanding of where your money is being spent.”
The board will consider adoption of the budget at its next regular meeting Thursday, June 25.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.