MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries began renewing commercial fishing, seafood dealer and for-hire licenses and permits Monday.
The division has mailed renewal packets to current license and permit holders that include an application and a self-addressed, postage paid envelope. Renewals may be completed by mail, drop-box, or in person by appointment.
Drop boxes and appointments are available at the following Division locations:
O DMF Headquarters
3441 Arendell St.
Morehead City
Phone: 252-726-7021 or 800-682-2632
O Manteo Field Office
1021 Driftwood Dr.
Manteo
Phone 252-473-5734 or 800-405-7774
O Pamlico District Office
943 Washington Square Mall, Highway 17
Washington
Phone: 252-946-6481 or 800-338-7804
O Southern District Office
127 Cardinal Drive Extension
Wilmington
Phone: 910-796-7215 or 800-248-4536
Those who have questions or wish to make an appointment should call their local license office at the number listed above or email License@ncdenr.gov. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The license office in Elizabeth City is permanently closed and cannot accept renewal applications.
The 2023 commercial fishing, seafood dealer and for-hire licenses and permits expire on June 30. The 2024 licenses and permits will become effective on July 1.
Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses expire based on the date of purchase. Recreational fishing and hunting licenses can be purchased or renewed online at www.ncwildlife.org, by calling N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission at 1-888-248-6834 during office hours or at many outdoor shops (find a license agent in your area).
