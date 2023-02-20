MOREHEAD CITY — He’s led Carteret Community College (CCC) through repairs following hurricanes and a tornado, as well as construction and renovation projects, but Steve Sparks, vice president of facilities and operations, has decided to trade in his hard hat for more leisurely activities and a farm.
After 32 years working in plant operations at various colleges, including 10 at CCC, Sparks will retire March 1.
“Ten years ago when I started here, I thought I would work five years and then retire, but it’s been such a wonderful experience here. Everyone, especially my staff, have been so supportive,” he said following the CCC Board of Trustees meeting Feb. 8, where he was honored for his service. “It’s been wonderful to work with such a great group of people.”
Sparks said he plans to split his time between restoring his family farm in Halifax County and relaxing in Carteret County, where he is building a home on Harkers Island.
“I plan to spend more time on the water, more time hunting and more time with family and friends,” he said.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said the college is currently in search of Sparks’ replacement and hopes to make the announcement in the near future. She further thanked him for his service.
“Mr. Sparks has done an outstanding job during his 10 years at Carteret Community College, capping a successful career in higher education facilities oversight and capital improvements,” she said. “He is definitely leaving this campus better than he found it, and we will truly miss his organization and leadership.”
CCC Trustee Bill Henderson, chairperson of the college’s buildings and grounds committee, presented a proclamation honoring Sparks during the Feb. 8 meeting, which was unanimously adopted by the board.
“Steve has been a valuable member of the college’s leadership team, especially through the repairs and restorations of the campus after a tornado and hurricane, construction of the Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center, renovation of the Big Rock Career Center, execution of the living shoreline and educational walking trail, McGee Building reroofing project, Basic Law Enforcement Training building renovations and firing range repairs,” Henderson said. “You made it easy to be on the buildings and grounds committee.”
Sparks also served on the college’s Safety and Security Committee, compliance certification committees and assisted in budget preparation, capital grants management and salary reclassification surveys. Prior to working at CCC, he served as plant operations director at Lewisburg College and NC Wesleyan University in Rocky Mount.
