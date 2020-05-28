County looks into water system merger with Beaufort

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners is looking into a potential merger of the county’s water and sewer system with Beaufort’s system.
Using funds from a grant, the county retained consultant firm Draper Aiden Associates to evaluate the feasibility of such a merger. Danny Meadows with Draper Aiden presented major findings and the firm’s recommendation to commissioners during the board’s May 18 meeting at the administration complex in Beaufort.
According to the study, which was included in the meeting agenda packet, the consultants recommend Beaufort take over ownership and operation of the county’s water system. It found a merger would be beneficial for the county and town of Beaufort and made a few additional recommendations.
“As far as the system is concerned, it is in very good condition,” Mr. Meadows said. “Your issue is you only have 1,500 customers.”
The study found the county’s operating expenses have exceeded revenues in recent years. If Beaufort took over the water system, the county could save about $165,000 in staff compensation. Consultants recommend the county use the savings pay off debt services at an accelerated rate.
If the county and Beaufort agree with the study’s recommendation to lower rates for the proposed special water district, county water customers would see savings to the tune of about $100 a year.
However, commissioners said Beaufort officials have indicated they would not be willing to take over the county’s water system. County Manager Tommy Burns said he would present the study’s findings and “have a conversation” with the town manager.
The board of commissioners adopted a resolution accepting the results of the feasibility study and will continue to work through the matter moving forward.
In other business, the board took the following action:
- Approved a proposed text amendment to the Carteret County manufactured home, manufactured home park and recreational vehicle park ordinance to extend preliminary plan approval for RV parks by one year.
- Rezoned 25 properties totaling 13.63 acres along Gale Shore Circle in Newport from R-20 (single-family residential, minimum lot size 20,000 feet) to R-15 (single-family resident, minimum lot size 15,000 feet) district.
- Approved a major rewrite of the Carteret County Flood Damage Prevention and Protection Ordinance to update certain building code standards and “remain in good standing with the National Flood Insurance Program.”
- Heard departmental strategic plans from representatives with the civic center, parks and recreation, senior center, rape crisis and veteran services.
- Accepted a bid to sell county-owned land at 151 Country Club Drive to start the upset bid process.
- Appointed Gurney Mizell to the Carteret County Nursing Home Advisory Committee, Joshua Phillips to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and Bill Taylor to the Rural Transportation Advisory Committee.
The board also adopted the consent agenda, which included the following items:
- Approval of April 20 minutes.
- Tax releases and refunds.
- Approval of fiscal year 2020 audit contract with RSM.
- Approval of memorandum of understanding between Carteret County and Carteret Long-Term Recovery Alliance for the purchase of two moveable living units for recovery efforts and corresponding budget amendment of $10,000.
- Approval of employee medical insurance benefit plan renewal for fiscal 2020-21.
- Approval of resolution honoring Judge George Wainwright Jr.
- Approval of Juvenile Crime Prevention Council grant fund distributions for fiscal 2020-21.
- Approval of award of bid for County Department of Social Services flooring replacement to Eastman’s Carpet and Flooring for $53,837.42 and authority for county manager to execute the contract.
- Advancement of capital funds to the Carteret County Public School System for $529,558 and approval of corresponding budget amendment.
