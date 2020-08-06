Carteret County reports 11 COVID-19 cases Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — County officials reported 11 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total to 350 since the first case in Carteret County was confirmed in March.
The number of active COVID-19 cases within the county also increased by 11 to 75, and the number of patients currently hospitalized at Carteret Health Care due to the coronavirus remained at five.
According to a county map broken down by zip code, found online at carteretcountync.gov, the Newport zip code, 28570, has the single largest number of cases of any zip code in Carteret County. It is the location of the Carteret Correctional Center, where a COVID-19 outbreak was reported, and it also covers a large geographical portion of the county. One person has died in the 28570 zip code.
The area with the next highest number of COVID-19 cases is Beaufort, zip code 28516, with 52 confirmed cases and three deaths. Morehead City, zip code 28577, has reported 47 cases and no deaths.
To date, county health providers have tested 5,207 people for COVID-19, resulting in 4,501 negative tests, three inconclusive results and 353 results pending. Six people have died in Carteret County from complications related to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.