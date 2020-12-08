MOREHEAD CITY — After 33 years contributing to state fisheries management, N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Director Steve Murphey is preparing to retire at the end of January.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced last week Mr. Murphey is retiring. His last official day will be Sunday, Jan. 31. Mr. Murphey informed DMF staff Nov. 30 that he’s been planning his retirement since August.
“It’s been an honor to work with such a dedicated group of colleagues and friends,” Mr. Murphey said in an email to DMF staff. “After 33 hears however, it’s time for me to start a new chapter.”
In an email to the News-Times Friday, Mr. Murphey said he decided to retire because he’s turning 60 this December and, as his 33-year anniversary with the state approaches, he’s noticed he’s been putting off a lot of home projects.
“I also wanted to spend more time with my family,” he said. “This is a decision my wife and I made back during the summer and I’m looking forward to moving onto other things.”
When asked what he considers some of his best accomplishments during his time at the division, Mr. Murphey said he’ll “let history be the judge of that.”
“Fisheries management is a complex science and management actions need time to show results,” he said. “As a division, we’ve tried to bring science-based decision making to the table to inform our nine-member Marine Fisheries Commission, who’s the rule-making body for fisheries management in North Carolina.”
Reflecting on the division itself, Mr. Murphey said the DMF is staffed with “talented and experienced professional biologist, statisticians, analysts, public health experts and enforcement staff that I would put up against any other agency on the Atlantic coast.”
“I’m proud to have worked with them,” he said. “My experiences and accomplishments throughout my career are a direct result of these fine folks.”
As he prepares to step down, Mr. Murphey said one thing he’ll miss about working at the DMF is the discussions he’s had with “the average fishermen, commercial and recreational.” He also said he’ll miss the challenge his work provided.
When asked about their thoughts on working with Mr. Murphey, DMF staff had only praise for the exiting director. Deputy Director Dee Lupton said she’s enjoyed working for Mr. Murphey during his time as director and with him over the past several years.
“Steve provides thoughtful insight on everything the DMF approaches,” Ms. Lupton said. “His steady leadership and dedication to the state’s fisheries and habitat resources and protection of public health will be greatly missed. I wish him the best in his next chapter of his life.”
Shellfish Sanitation and Recreational Water Quality Section Chief Shannon Jenkins said the staff at the section enjoyed working directly with Mr. Murphey when he was assistant section chief.
“He was passionate about public health and his pragmatic approach, along with (his) sense of humor was very effective,” Mr. Jenkins said. “We later benefitted when he became the director, due to his direct knowledge of public health issues related to marine fisheries.”
DMF artificial reef coordinator Jordan Byrum said when he started working in the reef program about four years ago, Mr. Murphey always had “insightful advice for new employees, creative ideas for reef projects and resolutions to whatever challenges we were facing.”
“His breadth and depth of knowledge will certainly be missed,” Mr. Byrum said.
Mr. Murphey’s career with the state and the DMF began in December 1987 when he joined the division as its artificial reef coordinator. In 1999, he moved to what was then the N.C. Division of Environmental Health in its Shellfish Sanitation Section, where he moved up through different positions, eventually becoming assistant section chief over the regional offices in the state Shellfish Inspection Program.
The section was moved into the DMF in 2011, bringing Mr. Murphey back into the DMF fold. In January 2018, he was named DMF director.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
