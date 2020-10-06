CCC students return to classes after bomb threat Tuesday

MOREHEAD CITY — Students and staff in four buildings at Carteret Community College were able to safely return to classes Tuesday after a bomb threat was cleared.
According to CCC Public Information Officer Logan Okun, the Wayne West, Basic Law Enforcement, Foundation and Continuing Education buildings were evacuated at about 1:55 p.m. Morehead City police officers and college officials investigated.
“No threat was found and the all clear was given at 2:30 p.m.,” Ms. Okun said. “Morehead City Police Department responded and searched the building. Details remain under investigation.”
This is the second bomb threat made since the college opened for the fall semester, with one made in September when a note was found in a restroom in the Wayne West Building by a faculty member.
Ms. Okun did not say whether that person has been caught.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.