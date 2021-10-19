Looking ahead: Emerald Isle officials eye beach safety improvements for 2022

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle officials are contemplating ocean and beach safety improvements for the 2022 season.
Ocean safety coordinator William Matthias reviewed the 2021 season and briefed town commissioners on his plans for the coming year during the board’s monthly meeting Tuesday night in its meeting room and virtually via GoToWebinar.
Capt. Matthias told the board he’s looking at a couple of things for next year, including adding lifeguard coverage on the strand after 5:30 p.m., when the guards typically leave for the day, and adding up to five more ocean-condition flags.
The ideas, he said, are the result of a “deep dive” into data compiled on ocean rescues and other activities between 2019 and 2021. One thing he found, he told commissioners, is in those three years, there have been a significant number of calls for water rescues after 5:30 p.m. The fire department responds to those after-hours calls.
Of all those calls, Capt. Matthias said 42% were between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. and 39% were between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. They usually come in when there are rip currents or heavy surf conditions. The lifeguards typically start work at 10 a.m.
As a result, he is looking at the idea of split shifts or other adjustments to schedules to provide coverage later in the evening.
“We want to adjust hours and see how we can address this,” he said.
As for the flags, yellow signifies normal conditions when caution is still advised, red means conditions are hazardous and double-red means no one should be in the ocean. The coordinator said he wants to add some to the 25 existing locations to ensure the flags are visible from anywhere on the 13-mile-long strand.
So far in 2021, there have been 75 ocean rescue calls and one drowning. But Capt. Matthias said the lifeguards, who started April 1 and concluded their work for the season after Sept. 30, have done a great job.
They gave 4,187 warnings to swimmers they thought might be in trouble and conducted 698 “welfare checks” to make sure oceangoers were OK without giving warnings.
The goal, Capt. Matthias said, is to be pro-active, not to wait until an emergency occurs.
Lifeguards were involved in 10,130 public education efforts on the beach. Those interactions can be warning beachgoers when the safety flags change from yellow to red or stopping their vehicles and using the public address system to warn about hazardous conditions. That number was up from 6,878 in 2020.
Capt. Matthias said he “can’t stress enough” how important ongoing education of beachgoers is in providing ocean safety. He also praised staff and town manager Matt Zapp for putting in cameras at the two major beach accesses so ocean conditions can be monitored at all times, even when the lifeguards are not on the beach.
He said he’s looking at offering financial incentives for firefighters to get certified by the U.S. Lifesaving Association and at providing a career path for lifeguards to become emergency medical technicians in the Emerald Isle EMS Department.
“We’ve had a lot of meetings,” Capt. Matthias said, and discussed a lot of small ideas that have potential.
Commissioner Jim Normile said he was “really proud” of the crew and particularly impressed by the increased effort to contact people on the strand to stress ocean safety.
The beach warning flag system will remain in place through October.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.