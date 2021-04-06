Cape Carteret readies for spring paving

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret is gearing up for its annual spring street paving project.
Bids from potential contractors are due by noon Wednesday, and town commissioners could award a contract as early as their regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
Town manager Zach Steffey said the work includes sections of four streets, Loma Linda Drive with 294 feet of paving, Bogue Sound Drive at 1,351 feet, Sutton Drive for 496 feet and Neptune Drive with 890 feet.
After years of complaints from residents, the town has been pushing street improvement projects using state Powell Bill money to pay for the work, which has been in residential neighborhoods. The need increased after Hurricane Florence hit in September 2018 and heavy equipment damaged streets while picking up tons of vegetative and debris from damaged structures.
In 2020, the work included portions of Sound Drive, plus the intersections of Anita Forte Drive and Kear Drive, Yaupon Street and Neptune Drive, Channel View Drive and Channel View Court and Apollo Drive and Apollo Court. That work was done by Jacksonville-based Onslow Paving and Grading for a contract price of $89,121.
The company or companies that get the contract this year will be expected to cut out areas not suitable for overlay and install stone to establish or stabilize the road base as needed. Asphalt must be 1.5-inches thick, and the contractor must mill the new ends of each section to tie into the existing roadways.
In addition, the contractor must provide traffic control during the work.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.