NC Sea Grant seeks applicants for 2022 fellowships

MOREHEAD CITY — There’s still time for local graduate students to apply to N.C. Sea Grant for the 2022 N.C. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Policy Fellowship.
NCSG has opened applications for the 2022 N.C. STEM Policy Fellowship, with a deadline of Monday, March 28. NCSG said in its initial Feb. 23 announcement it continues to partner with the Burroughs Wellcome Fund and host offices to provide funding for the program’s third year.
The fellowships provide grad students from North Carolina colleges and universities with opportunities to serve full-time for a year in high‐level state government offices, focusing on policy topics related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics. NCSG executive director Susan White said these fellows “gain valuable real‐world experience and professional development opportunities while working in host offices engaged in STEM policymaking.”
“Five host offices also benefit by gaining access to the best science and policy graduate students available to help make mission critical decisions,” Ms. White said.
The host offices for 2022 are as follows:
· The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s State Energy Office.
· The N.C. Biotechnology Center.
· The N.C. Department of Commerce’s Office of Science, Technology and Innovation.
· The N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Office of Recovery and Resiliency.
· The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Office of the Deputy Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs.
Each fellowship includes a competitive stipend, as well as reimbursement for health insurance, associated travel and training opportunities, totaling $54,500 for the year. Professional development and networking opportunities for fellows are available through a partnership with Sigma Xi, the international honor society of science and engineering, starting with a policy “boot camp” in summer 2022.
The fellowship program strongly encourages proposals from graduate students at historically black colleges and universities, minority serving institutions and/or from traditionally underserved and underrepresented communities. The program also encourages grad students who can demonstrate how their interests can benefit underserved and underrepresented communities to submit proposals.
NCSG deputy director John Fear said these fellowships benefit North Carolina “by retaining the great talent that our state’s universities produce.”
Each applicant must receive a master’s or doctoral degree no later than Saturday, Dec. 31, and no earlier than July 31, 2021. The degrees should be in STEM or a STEM-related discipline through a North Carolina university. Students are eligible regardless of nationality.
Completed applications are due by 5 p.m. March 28. Applicants may submit their proposals through the eSeaGrant portal, go.ncsu.edu/ncesg. Requirements include a resume, career goal statement, letters of recommendation and transcripts.
