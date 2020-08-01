Morehead City opens applications for utility payment plans

MOREHEAD CITY — Residents experiencing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic are now able to set up payment plans with Morehead City for paying overdue utility payments.
In March, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order directing utility providers, including municipalities, to suspend late fees and disconnections of residential service for nonpayment. An amendment to the order extended it through Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.
To help residents who may need more time to pay off accrued balances, Morehead City is offering a payment plan for charges incurred between March 31, when the executive order took effect, and July 29, when it expired. City officials note the executive order does not extinguish or waive account balances, and those who had an unpaid balance as of March 31 or who incurred charges July 31 will need to pay those amounts by Friday, Aug. 14 to avoid disconnection.
Anyone who chooses to participate in the payment plan has until Sunday, Feb. 14, to pay off their utility balance in full. To participate, residents must pay a minimum of 10% of the account balance for water, sewer and solid waste charges incurred between March 31 and July 29 by Monday, Sept. 14. The remaining balance will be divided evenly among the remaining five months, with payments due by the 14th of each month, and the final payment scheduled for Feb. 14.
Any Morehead City resident interested in setting up a payment plan should go to the city’s website, moreheadcitync.org, and download the form linked on the home page. The form should be signed and mailed to the Morehead City Water Department, Attn: Shirl Meadows, 706 Arendell St., Morehead City NC 28557, or placed into the drop box in front of city hall at the same address.
For any questions, email shirl.meadows@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-6848, ext. 130. More information about the payment plan can be found at moreheadcitync.org/392/Morehead-City-Utility-Payment-Plan.
