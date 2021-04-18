Board OKs health department, DSS budget requests reflecting effects of pandemic

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board endorsed 2021-22 county budget requests Monday for the Department of Social of Services and Health Department, both reflecting the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The DSS budget shows a 15% increase over what county commissioners appropriated the agency for 2020-21, some of that due to fees being waived during the pandemic, causing a need for additional revenue.
The health department’s request is nearly 10% less than what was appropriated for 2020-21. Health department business officer Alex Davis explained the decrease is due to the agency receiving additional funds from the state to assist with the pandemic.
“We haven’t cut back on services, we’ve just received additional state funds,” she said.
Ms. Davis added that the department has added two nurse positions because of the high demand for services during the pandemic.
The health department is requesting $5.69 million for fiscal 2021-22, with $3.6 million of that in county funds, making up 64% of the department’s budget. Other sources of revenue come through state funds, local fees and escrow.
As for DSS, business officer Raven Walker said the agency is asking for $5.4 million in county money, up from $4.7 million allocated in 2020-21.
In addition to a decrease in fees contributing to the need for more revenue, Ms. Walker said another reason for the increase was due to the escalation of health insurance costs and salary increases.
There is a $116,766 increase in contracted services to assist with foster care and child protective services caseload demands and work turnover. Plus, additional money is needed to assist with growing responsibilities for in-home services.
The agency is also asking for $39,152 to purchase two new vehicles to replace older ones used by social workers traveling to appointments.
The DSS budget is made up of county, state and federal funds. Ms. Walker said the total budget request for 2021-22 is $12.29 million, which is about 4% more than the $11.8 million received this fiscal year.
Both the health department and DSS budgets now go to county administration for review, then to county commissioners, which must adopt a new budget before Thursday, July 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year.
