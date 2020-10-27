Students construct sign for park

Carteret Community College welding students join with CCC and Beaufort townofficials Friday to unveil the new sign created by students for Randolph Johnson Park in Beaufort. The artist is welding student Vic Fasolino. The project started in the spring of 2019 when Mr. Fasolino approached his instructors with the idea. (Contributed photo)

