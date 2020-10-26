Deadline to request mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — With the deadline to request a mail-in ballot approaching, Carteret County elections officials report more than 23,525 people have voted in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 General Election.
The deadline to request an absentee-by-mail ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday. To request a ballot, visit ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-mail.
County Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish said Thursday processing time was “about a week, because our volume has definitely decreased.”
By the end of last week, the office has processed roughly 6,500 civilian absentee ballot requests.
The deadline to return a mail-in ballot is Thursday, Nov. 12, so long as the ballot envelope is postmarked by Election Day.
The County Board of Election has already approved 3,418 mail-in ballots, and roughly 60 are awaiting “cure” for witness-related deficiencies.
The elections office had paused the voter certification, or “cure,” process of ballots with witness deficiencies – most prominently a missing witness signature – in October amid litigation regarding problems with the witness requirement. Republicans had widely criticized guidance from the State Board of Elections that would have allowed voters to sign a cure form, an affidavit that does not require a witness signature, to resolve deficiencies with the witness signature on mail-in ballots. They argued the move effectively eliminated the state’s witness requirement for absentee ballots.
Under the latest guidance, issued Oct. 19 by the SBOE, a missing witness or assistant signature must be resolved by spoiling the ballot and providing the voter a new one. Voter certification can still be used if the witness did not print their name or address or signed on the wrong line, according to the numbered memo.
Ms. Sabadish said in Carteret County, the office would spoil and reissue at least 33 ballots with witness deficiencies, as well as contact the voter by letter and email or phone call. She also said the county had about 30 mail-in ballots pending that could be resolved through the cure form. The cure affidavit must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by the office by Nov. 12.
She said Thursday she hoped to process that backlog by the week’s end to give voters as long as possible to remedy the situation.
For anyone who has already cast a ballot by mail and is wondering about its status, the state’s new Ballottrax platform is available. To search for the status of an absentee request or mailed ballot, visit northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter/ and fill in your information.
Early in-person voting continues through Saturday at four one-stop sites in Carteret County. As of Oct. 24, 20,107 had already voted in-person.
Same-day registration is available at all four sites for residents with an ID, bill, pay stub or other identifier that includes a home address.
The four one-stop sites in Carteret County are at the BOE office in Beaufort, Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point, Fort Benjamin Park in Newport and the parks and recreation center in Morehead City. The hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Halloween, which is the final day of early voting, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.