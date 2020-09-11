MOREHEAD CITY — The city council has granted four property owners more time to either demolish or repair structures the city condemned and must be removed.
The decisions resulted from a series of condemnation appeal hearings the Morehead City Council conducted during its regular monthly meeting in the municipal building Tuesday evening. The council decided in March to table the appeal hearings for six months, essentially freezing the condemnation process for those properties until this month.
Structures the city’s chief building inspector deems unsafe and unfit for human habitation are condemned and must be demolished within 60 days of the building inspector’s order declaring them so. However, property owners may appeal the decision to the council to request a reversal or for more time to carry out the order. The appeal hearings are quasi-judicial in nature.
Morehead City chief building inspector Robert Davis appeared before the council Tuesday to provide background on each condemnation case. The property owners were then given the opportunity to make a case for more time to carry out the order.
The first appeal the council heard was for a property at 4004 Arendell St., owned by Herman Wetherington and containing a dwelling and a shed. Mr. Wetherington’s sisters, Brenda Johnson and Sherry Arthur, appeared on his behalf to appeal for a time extension.
“We’re just waiting to see how much longer we’re going to have in order to have it torn down because of the funding that is required,” Ms. Johnson said. “Herman, my brother, does not have much money, but we have successfully put aside what we think will be enough to do that now.”
Ms. Johnson said she and her sister have been trying to sell the property for their brother, who is disabled and living on a fixed income. They haven’t had any takers, so far, but she said they have been in touch with potential contractors about demolishing the structures on the property.
The council decided to grant Mr. Wetherington a 90-day extension on the demolition order, giving the family until Tuesday, Dec. 8 to remove the structures.
The council next heard from Samuel Collins, who owns a property at 1008 Bay St. Mr. Collins previously used the dwelling as a rental property, but he said it fell into disrepair after suffering severe damage during recent storms.
Mr. Collins said he plans to apply for a grant through the state’s disaster recovery program, ReBuildNC, to get the funds to either repair or demolish the structure. He said he is still waiting to hear clarification on whether his property will be eligible for the repair grant, but he said if it’s not, RebuildNC also offers demolition assistance.
“I’m thinking in six months, one way or another, something is going to be done to the house,” he said.
In his appeal, Mr. Collins requested a 180-day extension to secure the funding. However, in an effort to be consistent, the council granted Mr. Collins the same 90-day window as was given for the Wetherington property.
“You can come back (Dec. 8) if you’ve got that building permit or you have some kind of application process going on with (RebuildNC),” Councilman George Ballou said.
The next hearing was for a property at 1004 Bay St. The property owner, Jesse Moore, called in to the council meeting by phone rather than appearing in person.
Mr. Moore said he agrees with Mr. Davis’ assessment that his structure, a dwelling, needs to be demolished, he just needs some more time to gather the money to so. He requested a 120-day extension on the order, but the council again granted 90 days.
“Due to (COVID-19), there’s been some erratic income flows,” Mr. Moore said. “…The house is not repairable, my plan is to demolish the house.”
The council’s final condemnation appeal hearing was for 1308 Arendell St., where a commercial building sits in severe disrepair. Stephen Freeman appeared on behalf of his father, Shelby Freeman, to appeal the demolition order.
The younger Mr. Freeman said his father is almost 101 years old and still uses the condemned structure as storage for his antique car collection. He initially requested an “indefinite” extension on the order so his father could continue using the building, with the intention that the family would demolish the structure once his father dies.
“I would like to tear the building down, but I need a place for my dad to sort of stay alive with for a little bit longer. That’s why I’m asking for a stay on this order, so he can keep the rest of his building,” Mr. Freeman said. “We’re going to keep it as repaired up as possible while we’re waiting for my dad to pass away so we can do something with it, but if we were to tear it down now, he would be in a severe hardship over what to do with his cars.”
The council, however, did not agree with providing an indefinite extension on the order. After a lengthy discussion, the council decided to continue the appeal hearing during the Tuesday, Nov. 10 city council meeting, at which time Mr. Freeman will appear again with additional evidence regarding the condemnation case.
The building will be allowed to stay if Mr. Freeman can show evidence, in the form of a certified engineer’s report, that it can be brought up to code. If the building can’t be repaired, Mr. Freeman would have until Dec. 8 to demolish the building, the same deadline as the other appellants.
Mayor Jerry Jones said he thought the decision on Mr. Freeman’s case was not consistent with all the others, but the rest of the council members said they felt the decision was fair.
“Every application is different, and that’s why it was so important to hear from these (appellants) tonight … to give them the opportunity to address us and to talk with them,” Mr. Ballou said. “Everybody’s in a different situation.
“It’s not all cut and dry, it’s not all black and white,” he continued. “You’ve got to try to meet in the middle the best you can with every situation, and it’s tough.”
