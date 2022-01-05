Carteret County reports 3 COVID deaths Wednesday, topping 100 fatalities since pandemic began

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported three more COVID-related deaths Wednesday, surpassing 100 total fatalities since the pandemic began in 2020.
The county also reported a COVID death Monday after the long holiday weekend. With Wednesday’s announcement, the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Carteret County is 102 since March 2020.
In a news release, health officials said the newest deaths were reported as a resident in their 90s who was hospitalized, a resident in their 80s who died at home and a resident in their 60s who was hospitalized. All of the deaths reportedly had underlying health conditions.
“We are saddened to report more COVID-19 deaths of Carteret County residents,” Health Director Nina Oliver said in the Wednesday afternoon release. “We send our condolences to their loved ones.”
Since Monday, health officials confirmed 150 new positive COVID-19 cases in Carteret County, bringing the total to 9,571 cases. Despite the relatively large increase, active cases came down, to stand at 136 as of Wednesday afternoon.
COVID hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City also decreased from Monday. There were nine patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 symptoms as of Wednesday afternoon, down from 14 Monday. Of those hospitalized, seven are fully vaccinated and two are not vaccinated.
The county’s percent positivity rate is increasing again, as well, to stand at 12.6% Wednesday. That’s compared to a statewide rate of 31.8% positivity, a new pandemic record.
