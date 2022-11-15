OCEAN - Two Croatan High School art students recently won the North Carolina Art Education Association Region 2 art competition, held Oct. 29 at the NCAEA state conference in Wilmington.
Art 3 honors student Simone Pelley and Art 4 honors student Gracie Anklam had their artwork selected to represent Region 2, which comprises: Wayne, Greene, Craven, Lenoir, Jones, Duplin, Pamlico, Onslow, Carteret, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties.
Both students’ artwork will now travel to the General Assembly in Raleigh in 2023-24 to be part of a special exhibit highlighting student artwork from across the state.
Croatan art students have won the Region 2 competition the last three of five years. Croatan 2022 graduate Jamie Antinore currently has her artwork on display at the General Assembly building representing Region 2.
