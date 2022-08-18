PELETIER — Dr. Jack Dudley of Morehead City, a retired dentist and local historian who has deep ties to the Peletier-Swansboro area, recently offered a donate of $5,000 to Peletier to improve a church building the town owns on Peletier Loop Road.
Dr. Dudley, who has written pictorial history books about Swansboro and towns in Carteret County, spoke during the Peletier Board of Commissioners’ August meeting in the town hall off Highway 58. “It’s in dire need of painting and weatherboards,” he said of the building. “I hope something gets done soon.”
He told the board he hates to see the historic church – originally a Unitarian church that dates to the early 1900s – in some disrepair.
“A lot of my family is buried (in the cemetery) back there,” he said. “It means a lot to me.”
Mayor Dale Sowers said during the meeting he had tried to organize volunteers to repair the church but hadn’t had any luck.
Dr. Dudley said the town is supposed to keep the building and its grounds in good shape. In the past, the building has served as the Peletier Town Hall and as a town community center.
In an interview after the meeting, Dr. Dudley said he hopes the town will accept his offer and get the needed work done. Commissioners are expected to consider the offer during their next meeting, which will be Monday, Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall off Highway 58.
Dr. Dudley said later he and many others have a “deep reverence” for the building and grounds, especially the cemetery.
“I would just like to see it fixed up,” he said. “It is a historic building in this county.” In fact, he said, it’s the only historic building in the Peletier community.
In one of his Swansboro history books, “Swansboro: The Friendly City By the Sea,” Dr. Dudley wrote that the Unitarians came to the White Oak-Swansboro area of Carteret and Onslow counties in 1902 and shortly thereafter built the church and one in Swansboro. They also built and taught in schools in the area.
But the Unitarians, based in Boston, ended their Swansboro mission in 1931 and deeded the property to the Universalists, who years later combined with Unitarians to form the Unitarian-Universalist Association, which still has a presence in the area, including fellowships in Morehead City and New Bern.
The Universalists in 1948 deeded the property to the White Oak Community, according to Dr. Dudley’s book, and set up a board of trustees that included a representative of the community, a representative of the Primitive Baptist group, a representative of the Unitarian group and a representative of the Methodist group.
The board included folks with last names still familiar in the Peletier area: Rhue, Norris and McCausley.
It’s particularly important to preserve and maintain these types of buildings as growth and redevelopment sweep through western Carteret County, Dr. Dudley said. He believes many visitors to the area enjoy seeing historic and cultural sites, as evidenced by the enduring popularity of the historic districts in Beaufort and Swansboro, not far from Peletier in Onslow County.
“Shortly after the Unitarian-Universalists turned the church over to the community, the present-day Missionary Baptist Church (also on Peletier Loop Road) occupied the church until the late '50s, and subsequently a Primitive Baptist group occupied the building and still does, using the facility twice a month,” Dr. Dudley said. “It’s good that it is still used. There are too many abandoned buildings in Peletier. It’s not good for people to drive by and see abandoned buildings.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.