Carteret County reports little change in active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations since Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret health officials Tuesday reported little change in the county’s COVID-19 metrics since Monday, with eight new cases confirmed and no additional hospitalizations reported in the census at Carteret Health Care.
New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have decreased significantly in the past month since peaking around early September. As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 8,576 positive cases recorded by Carteret County health officials, of which the vast majority – 8,407 cases – have recovered. There were 77 active cases Tuesday, down by one from the previous day, and deaths were the same at 92.
Hospitalizations were also unchanged since Monday, with six patients reportedly being treated for COVID-19 at the Morehead City facility. Of those hospitalized, two patients are fully vaccinated, and the rest are not fully vaccinated, officials reported.
The percent positivity rate ticked up slightly from Monday to stand at 3.8% as of Tuesday afternoon, below the statewide rate of 5.9%. The county’s vaccination rate has been stagnant for some time and currently sits at 54% of the population fully vaccinated and 57% with at least one dose.
To sign up for an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from the County Health Department, call 252-728-8550, option 2. The department is offering first, second and third doses for adults and adolescents above 12 years of age, as well as pediatric first doses for children ages 5 to 11.
