Carteret County reports uptick in active COVID-19 cases Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — With the addition of 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases since Friday, Carteret County health officials reported active cases in the county have increased from nine to 16, as of Monday afternoon.
The 11 new cases bring the county’s overall total to 5,280 confirmed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Of those, officials reported Monday 5,205 have recovered and 59 people have died.
Despite the slight uptick in active cases, COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City remained at zero Monday. The facility hit zero COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since April Friday after reporting daily numbers of between two to five patients for several weeks.
The County Health Department continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccine and encourages everyone who is eligible and age 12 years and older to receive it. To schedule an appointment for one of the health department’s Friday vaccination clinics, call 252-728-8550, option 2, or visit myspot.nc.gov and select “Carteret County Health Department.”
