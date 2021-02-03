NEW BERN — February is American Heart Month to recognize the importance of heart health.
In addition, the first Friday of the month, which is Feb. 5, is National Wear Red Day to help raise awareness of heart disease. Coast to coast, landmarks and neighborhoods will go red to recognize the importance of heart health and continued research.
The recognition began in 1964, when President Lyndon B. Johnson issued the first proclamation. President Johnson experienced a heart attack nine years prior to the first observance. Since then, the president has annually declared February American Heart Month.
With organizations such as the American Heart Association and others working together, millions of people are enjoying longer, healthier lives. But despite the progress, heart disease remains the single largest health threat to Americans.
Cardiovascular disease (heart disease and stroke combined) kills about 2,300 a day. The American Heart Association urges people to take care of their hearts year-round.
Consider the following.
- Heart disease kills more people than all forms of cancer combined.
- Heart attacks affect more people every year than the population of Dallas, Texas.
- 83% believe heart attacks can be prevented but are not motivated to do anything.
- 72% of Americans do not consider themselves at risk for heart disease.
- 58% put no effort into improving their heart health.
The good news is heart disease is preventable in most cases with healthy choices, which include not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, controlling blood sugar and cholesterol, treating high blood pressure, getting at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week and getting regular checkups.
For more information, visit heart.org, call Eastern Carolina Area Agency on Aging at 252-638-3185, ext. 3015, or email cfrancis@eccog.org.
