Croatan seniors overcome obstacles, graduate as class of 2021

OCEAN — It may have looked like the Croatan High School class of 2021 was down for the count, but in the end seniors won the prize Friday of being able to graduate together in a traditional, indoor ceremony thanks to the loosening of COVID-19 safety restrictions.
Keynote senior speaker Caroline Harvey likened the exploits of the class to the persevering spirit of fictional boxer Rocky Balboa, who overcame great obstacles to obtain championships in a series of movies.
“We all have been bruised and beaten waiting for the final bell to ring just like Rocky, but we didn’t give up,” she said. “No, we kept pushing forward and working hard until we ended up exactly where we are today: graduating as the Croatan High School class of 2021.”
The more than 180 graduates and their families seemed to relish every minute of being together since some seniors had not seen each other in more than a year due to virtual learning.
The event was a far cry from last year, when students graduated during a drive-thru ceremony because of safety guidelines. Croatan and the other two public Carteret County high schools did offer students an option this year to graduate during private ceremonies, and two at CHS students took advantage and received their diplomas earlier in the day.
During the Friday night exercises, Ms. Harvey reminisced about overcoming the devastation of Hurricane Florence during their sophomore year. Then, the coronavirus pandemic turned their lives upside down for their junior and senior year.
“COVID-19 essentially robbed us of our junior year and practically made our senior year unrecognizable, creating the new normal of online school,” she said. “Dealing with all of these changes each year was like training for a fight of our own. We have been fighting every waking second to reach where we are today and I am proud of each and everyone of us for what we have accomplished.”
She encouraged her classmates to continue on as they enter the next phase of their journey.
Senior class president Shelby Waltrip pointed out the challenges have made them stronger.
“As you face whatever tomorrow brings, know that you have proven your resilience and courage to take on anything,” she said. “Congratulations class of 2021, we did it.”
Ms. Waltrip also presented the senior gift on behalf of her class, which fit in with her theme of overcoming obstacles. The senior class gave a 70-inch digital display board for the lobby to ensure students stay current on the latest information.
“Perhaps one of the biggest things we learned was the need for easy access to reminders, information, schedules and updates. Thankfully our teachers worked tirelessly to transform their classrooms online to help with this process,” she said. “Our hope is to continue to provide this streamlined access to information, and in order to do so, our senior class gift will be two screens that will be placed in the cafeteria and lobby to serve as digital announcement boards so no one misses out on the opportunities that COVID took from us this year.”
As for awards, the Cougar Choice Award went to Josh Jachimiak. The award is given to someone who is known for serving others. The Spirit of the Cougar Award went to Bethany Stacy, who overcame the loss of her mother this year to receive her diploma.
Principal Kay Zimarino recognized 65 students named N.C. Academic Scholars by maintaining at least a 3.5 grade point average. She also honored the numerous students who received Latin honors.
An additional 54 were honored for the President’s Award for Educational Excellence. To get that award, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average for all four years of high school and earn at least 600 on the verbal and math sections of the Scholastic Assessment Test or 25 on the ACT in English or math.
Ms. Zimarino said the senior class earned about $2.3 million in scholarship money.
Another special moment came when the Croatan vocal ensemble presented the song “For Good,” followed by senior ensemble members singing “Lean on Me.”
In her commendatory remarks, Ms. Zimarino said, “The faculty and support staff stand in awe of the amazing feats that these seniors have accomplished and the obstacles they have overcome not only this year, but the past four years.”
She continued, “Don’t yield to the roadblocks or let others stand between you and who you are or where you want to go. You have the tools. You can weather the storm. You are Croatan.”
After Ms. Zimarino presented the class of 2021, members flipped the tassels on their caps and threw them in the air.
Juniors serving as marshals for the ceremony by having the highest grade point average were chief marshal Noah Shaul, Avah Beikirch, Olivia Beck, Madeline Honaker, Samuel Hoy, Grace Meyer, Stephen Somogy, Natalie Pollock, Patrick Reindle and Colten Rodriguez.
