BEAUFORT - The Carteret County Public Library System is bringing the wonders of the universe to life this month with its StarLab mobile planetarium.
StarLab is an interactive tool that uses a projector to display images on the inside of a dome, offering a galactic experience suitable for all ages.
Beaufort Library Director Dorothy Howell hopes the mobile planetarium will spark curiosity in astronomy and engage children in mathematics, science and technology.
"All of the children are excited about this program, and StarLab will serve as a way to bring space right up close and personal," Howell said. "This is a unique and exciting opportunity for all ages to learn about the moon, planets, stars and other constellations."
The planetarium will be hosted at the Beaufort Library until March 10. Afterward, the StarLab will visit the Western Carteret Library branch from March 13 to 24 before heading to Newport Elementary School for viewing during school hours. Howell also said several other schools have been in discussions to host the planetarium.
Finally, StarLab will return to the Beaufort branch during spring break from April 10 to 20.
"We actually are able to check the planetarium out from the state library, like how you might check out a book," said Howell. "We can use it for up to eight weeks. We decided to check it out now as spring break is coming up and also because we have some big eclipses soon, so we're trying to get people interested and involved."
Howell elaborates that space is a hot topic right now, with the frequent SpaceX rocket launches from Florida and Virginia being visible from Carteret County, as well as chatter about establishing a military moon base in the next year or two.
"A lot of kids love space," Howell said. "It's never been a bigger or more accessible thing than it is now."
Sessions are free to attend and take place on the hour from noon to 5 p.m. daily.
Registration is not required, but seating is limited.
StarLab is provided by the State Library of North Carolina with funding from the Institute for Museum and Library Services.
For a full schedule of StarLab programs, visit the Carteret County Public Library System's online at www.carteretcountypubliclibrary.com.
