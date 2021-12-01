Big Rock Foundation announces $1M in donations, establishes teaching fellows program

MOREHEAD CITY — It seemed Giving Tuesday was a great time for Big Rock Foundation Inc. officials to announce donations totaling $1 million to 32 recipients during a ceremony at the foundation’s office in Morehead City.

“After a record-breaking fleet of 270 boats participating in this year’s tournament, we are extremely excited about the continued tradition of ‘Charity First’ with local charities receiving in excess of 1 million dollars,” Big Rock Board of Directors President Emery Ivey stated in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to contributing more than $100,000 to its 10 core charities, Big Rock was able to donate $868,500 to other groups, such as the Carteret County Public School Foundation, which received $200,000 to establish the Big Rock Teaching Fellows Program.

Carteret County Public School Foundation Board Chairperson Perry Harker said the donation will provide scholarships to county public high school graduates who wish to become teachers. Recipients must commit to teaching in the county school system for four years.

“Today’s grant announcement by the Big Rock marks the beginning of an exciting opportunity for our county’s students who wish to become teachers,” Mr. Harker said. “Through this partnership with the Big Rock, students who might not have previously been able to attend college will have the opportunity to pursue a career in education and then work right here in Carteret County.”

The scholarships will provide funds for students to complete their first two years of study at Carteret Community College, allowing them to remain in the county and intern in the school system. The students would complete their final two years at an accredited North Carolina college or university. Applications for current high school seniors interested in the program will be available by mid-February.

Big Rock officials said to date the organization has donated $900,000 to the Carteret County Schools.

Big Rock board members added that 91% of the contributions announced Tuesday will benefit the county. Recipients include a variety of community improvement projects, marine conservation initiatives and education programs.

Funds for the charitable donations are raised during the Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament, as well as through the Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament and the Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament. Since 1998, the Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament has contributed $425,000 to Carteret Health Care Cancer Center for patient comfort and care. Proceeds from the first Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain.

From Big Rock’s first recorded donation of $17,000 in 1986, to today, the foundation has contributed $7,567,448 to area nonprofits.

“Today is another milestone day in the storied history of The Big Rock Tournament. Being able to provide $1 million in charitable giving today is made possible by the commitment of our participants, the loyalty and generosity of our sponsors, and the dedication of our staff and board members,” Big Rock committee Chairperson Tommy Bennet said. “As always, we are excited to see these gifts go to work right here in our community for the benefit of so many groups and individuals.”

