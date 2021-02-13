Crews put out small fire at Fisherman’s Inn Saturday morning

ATLANTIC BEACH — First responders Saturday morning stopped a fire from spreading at Fisherman’s Inn on the Atlantic Beach Causeway.
A call went out over the emergency scanner around 11 a.m. Saturday for a fire in a building behind Fisherman’s Inn. Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson said firefighters from the Atlantic Beach, Morehead City, Beaufort and Pine Knoll Shores fire departments answered the call, though some were released after it was determined the fire wasn’t spreading and was quickly extinguished.
“What they had was a small fire in a lean-to shed in the back of the building as a workshop,” Chief Simpson said Saturday afternoon. “We’re not sure what the cause of the fire is yet, we’re investigating.”
Capt. Jeremy Davis of Ella Grey Sportfishing reported the fire and was on the scene when the departments arrived.
“I was working on my boat (behind Fisherman’s Inn) when I saw the smoke,” Capt. Davis said.
After reporting the fire, he used a fire extinguisher to keep the fire at bay until crews arrived.
Chief Simpson said the damage from the fire appears to be minor and limited to the contents of the shed.
No deaths or injuries were reported.
