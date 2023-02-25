NEW BERN — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission on Friday took a stand with its fellow state environmental commissions for improved water quality in North Carolina.
The commission, policy-making arm of the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, adopted a resolution advocating for increased funding for and expansion of cost-share programs that assist landowners in managing and reducing the amount of nutrient runoff into the state’s waters.
Nutrients, such as phosphorous and nitrogen, cause water quality problems by increasing growth of nuisance and sometimes toxic algae, among other problems.
According to a fisheries division news release, the resolution was developed by the Collaborative Coastal Habitat Initiative, a private-public partnership formed as a recommendation from the fisheries division’s Coastal Habitat Protection Plan 2021 amendment.
The action came during the panel’s quarterly business meeting at the Double Tree Hotel in New Bern and online via YouTube.
The resolution was also adopted by the Coastal Resources Commission, policy-making arm of the N.C. Division of Coastal Management this past week and is on the N.C. Environmental Management Commission’s agenda for its March 9 meeting.
In other business, the fisheries commission
* Commission member Tom Roller, who represents recreational fishermen on the panel, made a motion Thursday to move toward rulemaking to limit the catch of false albacore – also known as little tunny – by commercial and recreational fishermen in North Carolina waters. He said the idea was to prevent a major uptick in the catch of the fish. But division staff said it didn’t see any reason to do so at this time, and the rest of the fisheries commission ultimately agreed.
* Commission member Mike Blanton, who represents commercial fishermen on the panel, said no one has a clear idea of the numbers of false albacore, so it would be unwise to impose limits. The fish range all along the East Coast and into the waters off South America but are not officially considered to be overfished. They are also considered to be primarily gamefish, not food. Fisheries division director Kathy Rawls said federal regional fisheries officials are eying management of the species if they deem in necessary.
In other action during meeting, which ran from Wednesday night through about noon Friday, the commission selected options for a number of proposed rules pertaining to three issues to allow fisheries division staff to prepare rulemaking items for a later meeting. They are:
* Data collection and harassment prevention for the conservation of marine and estuarine resources.
* Oyster sanctuary rule changes.
* Conforming rule changes for Shellfish Relay Program and shellfish leases and franchises.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
