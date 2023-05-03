PELETIER — Donna Bierly is on a mission that’s close to her heart: She wants every child who doesn’t have a bicycle helmet to have one, and to wear it.
Bierly is a Peletier resident whose then-11-year-old daughter was severely injured when hit by a motorist while riding her bike on Peletier Loop Road in 2009. She announced during the town board of commissioners’ meeting Monday night that she is receiving a significant number of helmets through an N.C. Department of Transportation grant she recently applied for and will give them away to children of low-income families in events in the next few months.
Although bicycle helmets might not seem expensive to most people, Bierly said its often not easy for low-income people to afford them.
The program through NDCDOT is open to governments and individuals https://connect.ncdot.gov/projects/BikePed/Pages/Bicycle-Helmet-Initiative.aspx and Bierly learned about it when working on other DOT-related projects for the town, such as her successful efforts to get speed limits lowered on Peletier Loop Road and West Firetower Road.
She plans to hold the first give-away in Peletier in the near future, prioritizing the children who need them in and near the town where she lives. But she wants children who need them in other nearby locations to get helmets, too. In addition, Bierly is working with law enforcement officers to make sure those who receive helmets also take a bicycle safety class.
“It (helmets) is a passion of mine,” Bierly said Tuesday after the Peletier meeting. “My daughter wouldn’t be alive if she hadn’t been wearing a helmet that day. I’m thrilled to be able to do this.”
Bierly believes getting law enforcement officer to teach the bicycle safety classes is good for the children.
“It’s an opportunity for the kids to see law enforcement officers in a different way” than they often see them on the news, she said.
Bierly, who attends almost all Peletier meetings and was recently appointed by the county commissioners to serve as at the extraterritorial jurisdiction representative on the Peletier Planning Board, first became active in town affairs when she started a successful petition drive to get the speed limit lowered on Peletier Loop Road and then West Firetower Road.
She said she won’t stop trying to make the town safer for residents and plans to continue pushing for sidewalks.
She’s quick to give credit to others.
“This isn’t about me,” she said. “I couldn’t have gotten these helmets without help.”
Chief Kevin Hunter of the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department wrote a letter to NCDOT in support of the speed limit changes, and also wrote a letter to the state agency about the helmet grant and aided Bierly with logistics.
Mayor Dale Sowers also wrote a letter in support of the helmet grant, and Bierly thanked him as well as the chief.
She’s not yet sure when the first helmet giveaway in Peletier will take place, but she’s excited to get started. She still has the mangled bike her daughter was riding when she was hit, and it serves as motivation and as a prop to show children and others what can happen.
“My goal is to get a helmet on every child possible. It’s the law, too.”
