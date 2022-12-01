CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County is accepting applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), the annual energy assistance program, for adults who are at least 60 years old or disabled.
LIEAP provides a one-time annual vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills during the cold winter months.
Eligible households containing a person aged 60 and above, or at least one disabled person receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS) were eligible to begin applying Dec. 1.
Not all individuals will need to apply for this benefit. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) will issue automated payments for the 2022-2023 LIEAP season if a member of the household:
- Is age 60 or older or a person with a disability receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services,
- Currently receives Food and Nutrition Services.
- Received LIEAP during the 2021-2022 season.
These households were notified of eligibility in November and do not need to apply for this benefit.
Any household with a person age 60 or older or with a disability receiving DAAS services who did not receive notice of an automated payment is encouraged to submit an online application at epass.nc.gov, submit a paper application for LIEAP assistance through U.S. mail, fax or drop off their application at the DSS office. Individuals who are homebound or unable to mail or drop off applications can contact DSS at 252-728-3181, option 5 to complete the application by phone.
Carteret County residents who need to report a change or have questions regarding LIEAP may call 252-728-3181, option 5.
Beginning Jan. 3, all other households may apply online through the ePass portal at epass.nc.gov or submit a paper application through U.S. mail, fax or drop off their application at the DSS office. All household applications will be accepted from Jan. 3, 2023 to March 31, 2023, or until funds are exhausted.
To be eligible for the LIEAP program, a household must:
- Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria.
- Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit.
- Be responsible for their heating cost.
- For more information on the program and eligibility, visit ncdhhs.gov/divisions/social-
- services/energy-assistance/low-income-energy-assistance-lieap.
Learn more about the Carteret County Department of Social Services at https://www.carteretcountync.gov/144/Social-Services.
