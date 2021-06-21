Carteret County records 58th COVID-19 death

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Health Department reported Monday a resident has died of COVID-19, the 58th such death reported in the county since the start of the pandemic in March 202.
The person was in their 40s, had pre-existing medical conditions and died from complications associated with the COVID-19 virus. To protect the privacy of the family, no further information about the resident will be released.
“We are sad to report the death of another county resident,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said. “On behalf of the Carteret County Health Department and my own behalf, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family of the lost loved one.”
County health officials continue to encourage all individuals age 12 and older to make an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccination.
“Vaccines are a very important tool to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and we encourage anyone 12 years of age or older to receive the COVID-19 vaccination,” she said.
The health department reported 15 active COVID-19 cases in the county as of Monday, down from 20 Friday.
As of Monday, there were five people with COVID-19 hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. That is up slightly from three cases Friday.
There are 5,155 confirmed recovered cases to date, up from 5,148 on Friday. There have been 5,228 confirmed cases reported in the county since the pandemic started.
Vaccine clinics are held every Friday at the health department, located at 3820-A Bridges St. in Morehead City. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 252-728-8550, option 2, or going online to myspot.nc.gov and selecting Carteret County Health Department.
