Isaias weakens to tropical storm, may regain strength

MIAMI — Hurricane Isaias has weakened to a tropical storm, but the National Hurricane Center forecast shows its strength may fluctuate in the next few days.
The NHC issued an advisory for Tropical Storm Isaias at 5 p.m. Saturday, reporting, it is about 115 miles southeast of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and about 95 miles south of Freeport Grand Bahama Island. It has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving northwest at 10 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 29.33 inches.
According to the NHC long-term forecast, Isaias my regain hurricane strength Saturday night into Sunday, then weaken to a tropical storm again by 2 a.m. Monday. Isaias is forecast to pass over or offshore eastern North Carolina on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newport provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
More information from the NHC is available at its website, nhc.noaa.gov.
