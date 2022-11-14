NEWPORT - A 19-year-old man from Newport was arrested Nov. 1 after detectives found cocaine, marijuana and $1,550 in cash in his vehicle.
Officials were tipped off by concerned citizens that John Sugg was selling drugs from his home in the Goose Creek area, according to a press release.
After Sugg's arrest, investigators got a warrant to search his residence and found 5.25 ounces of marijuana, 2.5 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms and drug paraphernalia. Detectives also found evidence of drug distribution.
Sugg is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana and a schedule I controlled substance, possession of cocaine; manufacturing marijuana and a schedule I controlled substance; and maintaining a vehicle and dwelling for the purpose of storing or selling a controlled substance.
Sugg's bond was set at $10,000.
