Carteret County Schools receives 2 financial awards

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County school system recently received two top financial awards for its 2020 comprehensive annual financial report.
The awards will be presented during the Wednesday, Nov. 3 County Board of Education meeting in Beaufort.
For 28 years, the school system has earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association, or GFOA, of the United States and Canada and the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting Award from the Association of School Business Officials, or ASBO.
As one of the county’s largest employers, the school system manages a budget of more than $1 million.
“Twenty-eight years of sustained excellence in financial reporting is absolutely phenomenal,” Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said in a press release issued Tuesday about the award. “Being excellent stewards of the federal, state, and county taxpayer dollars entrusted to us begins with careful and accurate accounting of every single penny we receive. I am incredibly proud of Chief Finance Officer Kathy Carswell and the Finance Department Team in addition to our school bookkeepers and school and district administrators who have budget responsibilities.”
GFOA presents the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting as the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. GFOA is a nonprofit, professional association serving 12,625 government finance professionals.
ASBO presents the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Report Award for excellence in preparation and issuance of the system’s annual financial report. ASBO is a professional association that provides programs and services to promote the highest standards of school business management practices, professional growth and the effective use of educational resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.