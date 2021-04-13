MOREHEAD CITY — The city has postponed the public hearing for a contentious rezoning request that had been scheduled for Tuesday.
The Morehead City Council was set to hear public comments on the proposal to rezone 301 Highway 24 during its regular meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St.
“Due to significant interest received to provide public comment on the upcoming hearing regarding the proposed rezoning of 301 Highway 24, the limited availability of space and the logistical challenges in the Municipal Chambers, and the Town’s desire to ensure adequate and proper notice regarding both the rezoning and land use plan hearing, the Town has decided to move today’s planned hearing to a date to be scheduled in May,” reads a notice regarding the change sent Tuesday morning and signed by Mayor Jerry Jones.
“This will allow both the rezoning and land use plan amendment hearings to be held during the same meeting and will allow for the Town to reserve a larger venue so that citizens desiring to attend and speak on the record of this important topic may do so,” the notice continues. “The Town has communicated with the applicant of the rezoning request who has indicated no objection to this proposed change.”
This is a developing report.
