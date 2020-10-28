Atlantic Beach staff prepare for new public safety complex

ATLANTIC BEACH — Town staff may be moving to temporary office space in Atlantic Station shopping center on West Fort Macon Road in December and January.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council met for its regular meeting Monday in the town hall boardroom at 125 West Fort Macon Road and online via Zoom. During the meeting, the council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing staff to file an application with the N.C. Local Government Commission for approval of a financing agreement for the council’s proposed public safety and administration complex. It also unanimously approved a resolution for an installment financing contract for the complex.
Town Manager David Walker said in a Tuesday email to the News-Times the resolutions are non-binding and some contractor re-bidding needs to take place before the council is ready to send an application to the LGC, therefore the application won’t be ready in time to go before the commission at its December meeting.
“If bids come in higher than the council anticipated, it will stop the (application) process in place,” he said at Monday’s meeting.
Mr. Walker said he hopes to have contractor bids in for the complex project by the council’s regular work session at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
“We hope to file an application during the month of December,” he said in his Tuesday email, “and hope to receive (LGC) approval in January.”
In the meantime, town staff currently operating out of the existing town hall need to be relocated. Mr. Walker said if the council finds the bids favorable, staff will be relocated to leased space in Atlantic Station in December and January.
The proposed complex will replace the existing town hall, fire station and former public works building. Once complete, it will house the fire and police departments and administrative staff.
The council discussed the financing options for the complex project at the regular council work session Oct. 8. Members agreed by consensus to pursue a $7 million loan with a 15-year amortization period.
In other news at Monday’s meeting, during public comments attorney Clint Rouston informed the council he’s representing the Ocean Ridge Drive community, which has submitted a petition with 126 signatures requesting they protect the community from any negative effects from any proposed use of property at 504 Ocean Ridge Drive and any proposed use of the Sugarloaf Utility Treatment Plant tract in the woods west of the Atlantic Beach Community Park.
Mr. Walker said Tuesday this matter came up the week of Oct. 19-23.
“The owner of the utility announced it’s for sale,” Mr. Walker said. “The community is concerned about potential uses that may be incompatible with the neighborhood. They also don’t want to see the empty lot (at 504 Ocean Ridge Drive) become an entrance to the plant.”
Mayor Trace Cooper said at Monday’s meeting he was aware of the petition and the council will do everything it can to protect the community’s interests.
The council also unanimously approved the consent agenda for Monday’s meeting, including a resolution and ordinance amendment to repeal the seasonal speed zone on West fort Macon Road between Cedar Land and the western town limit, maintaining the 35 mph speed limit year-round instead; authorization for town staff to rent two boat slips for the police department; and meeting minutes from the Sept. 28 regular council meeting and the Oct. 8 council work session.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
