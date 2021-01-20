CAPE CARTERET — The town has issued a request for proposals for a contractor to prepare a unified development ordinance for Cape Carteret.
The RFP went out Dec. 31, and proposals are due by the end of the workday Friday, Jan. 29.
Preparation of a UDO, which would bring all of the town’s zoning and development regulations into one streamlined document, was a goal mentioned by Mayor Will Baker during the town commission’s December meeting.
Many of Carteret County’s l1 towns now have a UDO, including adjacent Cedar Point and Emerald Isle. The documents are said to make it easier for town officials and developers to go through regulatory processes.
Longtime Cape Carteret Planning Director John Ritchie has for years advocated development of a UDO, and the town, which is trying to encourage commercial development, previously looked into the cost of hiring a consultant to help staff do the work but has never taken the plunge.
But it’s time, the mayor said in December, to bite the bullet and work consistently toward the goal in order to help residential property owners, who bear the brunt of property taxes to pay for town services.
In the RFP, Town Manager Zach Steffey says “many ordinances are outdated, and they do not reflect the current growth and development interests of the town.
“The town has limited staff resources to assist in the preparation of the UDO so firms will be expected to perform independent analysis and evaluation of the town’s existing ordinances and to translate existing regulations into a new UDO.”
Town staff and a UDO committee would provide guidance and feedback throughout the process, Mr. Steffey states.
“The town will also expect the selected firm to provide opportunities for public feedback and consideration throughout the process,” he added in the RFP, and “the firm will be expected to lead the UDO process through ordinance adoption.”
A successful bidder for the project would be expected to include and consider in the document the town’s existing state Coastal Area Management Plan, as well as what Mr. Steffey called the “unique growth potential of Cape Carteret with the future Interstate-42 project and other relevant economic development drivers.”
I-42 is expected, when completed, to make it easier for inland residents to get through the middle of the state to the coast, spurring development.
The selected contractor would have to complete work on the UDO by Thursday, July 1, at which time town consideration would begin.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
