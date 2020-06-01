Veteran, Emerald Isle resident celebrates 100th birthday

EMERALD ISLE — Lida Barnes has now had 100 birthdays, but the celebration with friends and family in her backyard Friday had to be one of most unique.
In the age of the novel coronavirus pandemic and limited gatherings, even outdoors, some participants in the surprise event, including Emerald Isle police officers, drove by her Cedar Street home and shouted, clapped or blew their vehicles’ horns to wish the World War II veteran well on a day that fewer than 2% of Americans live to see.
“I was shocked,” the centurion said of the whole affair. “My daughter (Pat Barnes of Emerald Isle) set it up. She told me ‘Somebody might drop by about 11.’ Then all these people started showing up with food.”
Ms. Barnes said she’d done nothing special to enable her to reach the milestone birthday.
“It’s not the food,” she said. “I love chocolate and have always eaten a lot of it. It’s not exercise. I guess it’s just God’s will. And when he says it’s my time to go, that’s when I’ll go.”
Nor, she said, is she one of those people who believes she was “put here for a purpose,” at least not one that she knows.
If there has been a purpose, she added, “I guess when I’ve fulfilled it, it’ll be my time, but I don’t know what that purpose is.”
Regardless it’s been a good life, she said, and her time in the U.S. Navy is an especially fond memory.
“My father was a retired Army captain,” she said, and had a disability and couldn’t rejoin during war. Her brother had polio as a child and couldn’t serve. So, when War II began, she wanted to serve to keep the family tradition going.
“I wanted to make a contribution,” she said.
She didn’t really like the khaki Army uniforms her father had worn and thought the Navy’s were more suitable. She graduated from college in 1942 and joined what was then called the Navy Waves in 1943.
At that time, women weren’t permitted to serve active duty. She started in a hospital in Bainbridge, Md., then was transferred to the main Navy department in Washington, D.C.
“Our job was to replace a corpsman so he could be released for active duty,” she said, “but I was proud to serve and make a small contribution. I did what I could to help.”
Decades later, she’s not sure she could have served in active duty.
“I’ve never been afraid of a challenge, and I do like physical activity,” she said, “but I know I couldn’t have done what these ladies do now.”
She served as a medical lab technician and while stationed in Washington, visited the White House to draw blood from one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s grandsons, who was sick. She called it an honor and privilege.
When the war ended, Ms. Barnes was discharged after three years, leaving as pharmacist mate, first class.
She went back to college and planned to be a dietician, but ended up with a career in lab work, which she enjoyed.
She said she loves living in Emerald Isle, near her daughter.
Asked what she would do the rest of the day to celebrate after the party and drive-by parade, she said she wasn’t sure.
“It’s up to her,” she said, pointing at daughter Pat. “She calls the shots. Maybe we’ll go out for a bite for dinner.”
Regardless, Ms. Barnes said she’d enjoyed being with friends in her veterans’ group and with three other generations of her family, including Pat, Pat’s daughter, Nikki Gantt, and Nikki’s 6-year-old son, Tate Gantt, both of Marion.
Pat and Nikki said they were proud and happy to be there for the family matriarch, as was Barbara Korns, who helped organize the party as a member of the Women Veterans of Coastal North Carolina.
“All of us love Lida and are proud of her,” Ms. Korns said. “She’s amazing.”
